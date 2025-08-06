Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $382,000 Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,165,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,336 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,145,000 after acquiring an additional 816,789 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,458,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $141,316.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,083.92. The trade was a 39.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simeon George bought 989,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.03 per share, with a total value of $51,499,918.36. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,730,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,021,213.37. This trade represents a 133.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,229.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

None

