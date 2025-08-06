Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $155.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

