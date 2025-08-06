Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 112.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 537.9% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

