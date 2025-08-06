Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.97. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,899 shares of company stock worth $38,459,044. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.