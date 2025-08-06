Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 219,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wincap Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,899 shares of company stock worth $38,459,044. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

