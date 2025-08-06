Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Position Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,694 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 2,008.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 170,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $6,093,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,123 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 16.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 127,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $4,982,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.03 per share, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 559,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,378.23. The trade was a 2.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Garner acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,031.21. This trade represents a 2.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $604.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

