Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 441,499 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,499 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,026,000 after purchasing an additional 737,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,025,000 after buying an additional 1,096,485 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,344,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after buying an additional 906,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 645.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DINO opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 0.97. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -434.78%.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

