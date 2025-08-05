Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,611 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,522 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.67 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

