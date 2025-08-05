Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JFrog were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JFrog by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 33,106.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $50.00 target price on JFrog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,239,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,846,354.13. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $999,456.12. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 686,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,623,297.60. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.06. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

