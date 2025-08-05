Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.03 Million Position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 439.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 155.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 105.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Cognex Trading Up 2.4%

CGNX stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.70 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.