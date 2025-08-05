University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 2,527 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 4,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.1% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 325,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,395,000 after buying an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $43,525,794 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $195.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.39.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

