Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $205,000 in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,806,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 318,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,636,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 185,890 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 17.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bolthouse Investments LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 53,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 718,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. CVB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.69.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

