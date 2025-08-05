Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth $213,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1,095.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $95.98.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

