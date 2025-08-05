Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 5,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 132.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 415.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $976.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

