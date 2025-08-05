Top Biotech Stocks To Follow Now – August 2nd

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, United Therapeutics, and Bloom Energy are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that use living organisms and molecular processes—such as genetic engineering, drug discovery, and diagnostics—to develop products in healthcare, agriculture, and industry. They tend to be more volatile and higher-risk than broader market equities because their valuations hinge on successful R&D milestones, clinical-trial outcomes and regulatory approvals. Investors in biotech stocks pursue the sector’s potential for outsized growth despite its long development cycles and binary catalysts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.08. 5,736,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,955. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.49 and a 200 day moving average of $202.68. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.13. 1,855,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.62 and a 200 day moving average of $466.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of -117.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $401.80. 1,780,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,799. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.24 and a 200 day moving average of $278.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $402.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -162.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $19.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.28. 2,428,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,182. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.13 and a 200 day moving average of $313.59. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 17,494,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,077,698. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 921.23 and a beta of 3.28. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Featured Stories