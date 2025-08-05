TD Asset Management Inc Sells 263 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,325,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,716,000 after acquiring an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,535,000 after acquiring an additional 339,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,262,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 955,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 204,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

