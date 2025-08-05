TD Asset Management Inc Has $739,000 Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $2,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 196,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $14,369,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of CARG opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 4,369 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $144,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,214.56. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 12,265 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $384,753.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 102,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,420.51. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,397 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

