TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westlake were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1,737.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 16,249.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Westlake from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.13. Westlake Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $153.34.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

