TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 182 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:BIO opened at $275.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.22 and a 200 day moving average of $259.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $387.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

