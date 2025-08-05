Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $78.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $78.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after buying an additional 3,989,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $211,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after buying an additional 1,849,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,317,537,000 after buying an additional 1,606,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8,153.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,614,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,692,000 after buying an additional 1,594,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

