National Vision (EYE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $469.21 million for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.590-0.670 EPS.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Vision stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. National Vision has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on National Vision in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on National Vision from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Vision from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. National Bankshares set a $30.00 price objective on National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.18.

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,375. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Vision stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.30% of National Vision worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

