Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,959,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,255,000 after buying an additional 1,037,413 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,063,000 after buying an additional 1,468,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,425,000 after buying an additional 231,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,602,000 after buying an additional 798,438 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -593.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $125.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,061.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

