Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,176 Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Celanese by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 127.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 739.1% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Celanese Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is -0.79%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

