Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,996 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,448,000 after acquiring an additional 523,353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,591,000 after buying an additional 695,581 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,345,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,922,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in H&R Block by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,335,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,395,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 120,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Profile



H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

