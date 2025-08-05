Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $328,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,171.94. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,800. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,769,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.2%

SFM stock opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.36 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

