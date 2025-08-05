Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $1.46 Million in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 204,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3661 per share. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 460.0%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.51%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

