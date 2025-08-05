Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of MYR Group worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $440,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $267,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 12,329.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYRG stock opened at $188.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. MYR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $220.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day moving average is $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.17.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $900.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MYRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

