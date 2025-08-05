Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Stock Up 3.5%

NVMI stock opened at $272.75 on Tuesday. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $291.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. Nova had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $213.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVMI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Nova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.



