Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 88,218 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of LegalZoom.com worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 18.3% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 608.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 44,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LZ opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.23. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $183.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

