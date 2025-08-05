Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 23,578 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of BlackBerry worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,911,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 131,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 480,205 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,224,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after buying an additional 301,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,569,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after buying an additional 1,530,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $116,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 530,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,183.20. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $85,139.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,890.75. This represents a 22.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,417 shares of company stock valued at $267,524. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Stock Up 4.3%

BB opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.