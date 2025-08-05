Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 210 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 167.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $52,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.80. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,000. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,709.64. This trade represents a 69.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.61.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

