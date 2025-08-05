LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.81% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $20,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

DMXF stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

