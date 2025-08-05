LPL Financial LLC Has $21.71 Million Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $21,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 165,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $209,180.40. The trade was a 100.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.47 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

