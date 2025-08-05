LPL Financial LLC Has $19.81 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $19,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.9% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 882.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

