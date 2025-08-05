LPL Financial LLC Has $19.47 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,007,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,206 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Amcor worth $19,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,223,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Amcor by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Amcor by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,657,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,415,000 after buying an additional 755,189 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amcor

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.