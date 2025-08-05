Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 557.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,025 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMT. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 107.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 801.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Kennametal Price Performance

Kennametal stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

