Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kadant were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Kadant by 50.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 348.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kadant by 23.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Kadant Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $322.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kadant Inc has a twelve month low of $281.30 and a twelve month high of $429.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.99 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

