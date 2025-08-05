Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,099 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,757,736.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

