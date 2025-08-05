HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $22,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 75.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Stephens raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.69.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of HCA opened at $363.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.05. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.