Financial Analysis: PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) vs. Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) and PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Services and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 12.97% 18.27% 6.48% PureCycle Technologies N/A -81.41% -25.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic Services and PureCycle Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $16.37 billion 4.42 $2.04 billion $6.76 34.26 PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$289.14 million ($1.17) -11.35

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Republic Services has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Republic Services and PureCycle Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 8 12 2 2.73 PureCycle Technologies 0 1 2 1 3.00

Republic Services presently has a consensus target price of $262.1667, suggesting a potential upside of 13.20%. PureCycle Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.87%. Given Republic Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Republic Services is more favorable than PureCycle Technologies.

Summary

Republic Services beats PureCycle Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.