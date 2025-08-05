Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,004 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 824.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Expro Group by 1,413.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $422.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

