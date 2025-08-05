Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ELS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of ELS stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.