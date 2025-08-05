DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Lowered by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in DexCom by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $93.25.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,445.60. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,430.80. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,191. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.