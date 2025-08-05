Contrasting Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) and James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) and James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Janus International Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James Hardie Industries has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janus International Group and James Hardie Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus International Group $963.80 million 1.27 $70.40 million $0.35 25.00 James Hardie Industries $3.88 billion 2.92 $424.00 million $0.98 26.88

James Hardie Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group. Janus International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James Hardie Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Janus International Group and James Hardie Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus International Group 5.49% 13.38% 5.47% James Hardie Industries 10.94% 31.52% 12.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Janus International Group and James Hardie Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus International Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 James Hardie Industries 0 0 8 1 3.11

Janus International Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. James Hardie Industries has a consensus price target of $37.3375, suggesting a potential upside of 41.74%. Given James Hardie Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe James Hardie Industries is more favorable than Janus International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Janus International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of James Hardie Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Janus International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

James Hardie Industries beats Janus International Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions. It also provides facility and door automation and access control technologies; and Noke smart entry system. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Temple, Georgia.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments. It offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, and related accessories; and various fiber cement products for a range of applications, including external cladding, internal walls, ceilings, floors, soffits, fences, and facades. The company also provides fiber gypsum and cement-bonded boards for use in the timber frame construction, dry lining, DIY, and structural fire protection applications. Its products are used in residential repair and remodel, and commercial and residential new construction markets James Hardie Industries plc was founded in 1888 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

