Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 563 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Equifax were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,340,000 after acquiring an additional 679,688 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,123,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,207,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,661,000 after acquiring an additional 116,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,604,000 after acquiring an additional 46,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7,883,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,087,000 after acquiring an additional 945,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $243.40 on Tuesday. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

