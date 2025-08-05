Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.77 Million Stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ball were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Ball Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.