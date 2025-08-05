Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stake Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 70.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $297,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $228,559.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,806.18. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $134,790.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,817,128.75. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $869,050. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average is $105.86. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Citizens Jmp lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim set a $132.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

