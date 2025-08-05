Best Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – August 2nd

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Costco Wholesale, Micron Technology, Bank of America, and Salesforce are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, marketing or selling motor vehicles and related components. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the automotive industry’s financial performance, which is influenced by factors such as consumer demand, raw-material costs, regulatory changes and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.72. The company had a trading volume of 203,669,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,436,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.30.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.63. 88,785,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,739,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.93, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.28. 13,529,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,692,207. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $248.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.06.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $12.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $952.52. 2,932,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $983.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $983.82.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,950,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,928,238. The firm has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 52,302,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,411,248. The firm has a market cap of $343.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $7.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,643,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,701. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $239.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.04 and its 200 day moving average is $282.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

