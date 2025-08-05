Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $7,852,000. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.4% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $34.59.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

