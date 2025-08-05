Assetmark Inc. Sells 651 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 6,856.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 41.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 111,333.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $190.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.73 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 53.31% and a return on equity of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

